Largest Greek Opposition Party ND Expected to Win Snap Vote With 35.7% of Ballots - Poll

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Greece's largest opposition conservative New Democracy (ND) party is leading voting intention polls and is projected to garner 35.7 percent of ballots at the upcoming snap elections, followed by the currently ruling left-wing Syriza coalition with 24.7 percent, the fresh poll by the MARC pollster for the Antenna broadcaster showed on Friday.

The snap elections are scheduled for Sunday while Saturday will be a campaign silence day in Greece. The early elections have been sparked by Syriza's defeat in the recent European Parliament elections, where the left-wing coalition garnered 23.75 percent of the vote, while New Democracy received 33.12 percent.

The center-left Movement for Change is expected to come in third place with 6.1 percent of the ballots at the upcoming elections, followed by the Communist Party of Greece with 5.

1 percent, right-wing Golden Dawn party with 3.5 percent and right-wing Greek Solution party with 3.4 percent.

The left-wing MeRA25 party of former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is projected to gain 3 percent of the vote, surpassing the threshold required to receive parliament seats.

The poll was conducted between Tuesday and Thursday among 1,412 households across Greece.

Notably, sociologists believe that ND might receive from 151 to 165 mandates in the 300-strong parliament, followed by Syriza with 70-82 mandates, Movement for Change with 16-24 mandates and Communist Party with 12-18 mandates.

The Golden Dawn, Greek Solution and MeRA25 are each projected to secure up to 13 seats in the legislature.