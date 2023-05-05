Largest Mobile Operator in Sudan Suspends Operation in Khartoum Due to Power Outage

The largest mobile operator in Sudan, MTN Sudan, said on Friday that it has ceased operations in Khartoum as the city has no electricity supply amid clashes between the army and the paramilitary

"All MTN offices in Khartoum have ceased operations ... due to a power outage, as well as the inability to deliver fuel for generators to their location due to the current circumstances," the company said on Twitter.

The company added that it is in constant contact with the authorities and trying to establish communication as soon as possible.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.