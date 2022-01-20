UrduPoint.com

Largest NATO Drills In Arctic Circle Planned In March - US Mission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 02:43 PM

NATO plans to hold its largest exercise involving 35,000 troops from 28 countries inside the Arctic Circle in early March, the US Mission to NATO said on Thursday

"The largest @NATO exercise inside the Arctic Circle, Cold Response is planned for the beginning of March. 35,000 soldiers from 28 nations will participate. U.S. aircraft carrier "USS Harry S Truman" will also be part of the exercise," the US mission tweeted.

