Largest NATO Drills in Arctic Circle Planned in March - US Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) NATO plans to hold its largest exercise involving 35,000 troops from 28 countries inside the Arctic Circle in early March, the US Mission to NATO said on Thursday.

"The largest @NATO exercise inside the Arctic Circle, Cold Response is planned for the beginning of March. 35,000 soldiers from 28 nations will participate. U.S. aircraft carrier "USS Harry S Truman" will also be part of the exercise," the US mission tweeted.