Largest Number Of Russians For Evacuation Remain In Thailand, India, Indonesia - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:10 AM

Largest Number of Russians for Evacuation Remain in Thailand, India, Indonesia - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The largest number of Russian citizens, who are willing to return home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are remaining in Thailand, India and Indonesia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Zvezda broadcaster.

"When we speak about figures, Thailand still comes first, India and Indonesia [are following].

However, there are other countries where there are hundreds or thousands [Russians], who want to return due to various reasons," Zakharova said on Wednesday.

She added that the Russian citizens, who cannot return home, are being provided with financial assistance.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has already facilitated the return of thousands of citizens from abroad amid the COVID-19 outbreak despite the travel restrictions linked to the pandemic.

