Largest Sunni Coalition in Iraqi Parliament Says Delegation to Talks With US Unbalanced

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Al-Mehwar Al-Watani, the largest Sunni coalition in the Iraqi parliament, which is led by Speaker Mohammed Halbousi, suggests that the composition of the Iraqi delegation set to launch the new round of discussions on the strategic partnership with the United States is unbalanced, a representative of the alliance, Zeitoun al-Dulaimi, said on Thursday.

The dialogue, which is primarily aimed at discussing the issue of the US-led international coalition's troops presence in the middle Eastern country, is set to start on Thursday. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale will lead the US delegation, which also includes representatives of the departments of defense and treasury, as well as other agencies.

"The strategic dialogue that is scheduled to begin today is a preparatory dialogue for the start of large-scale negotiations with the United States," al-Dulaimi said, as quoted by Shafaq news, adding that there should have been "balance in the Iraqi delegation in talks with the Americans, so that it represented all political forces and all parts of the Iraqi nation.

"

The lawmaker said that the coalition pointed to the need for balance, but "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had his own opinion" and the delegation was formed in accordance with his vision.

Al-Dulaimi expressed hope that the delegation would become truly balanced in the course of the upcoming round of talks with the US, as its composition was expected to change at each phase of the dialogue.