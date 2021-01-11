UrduPoint.com
Largest UK Trade Union Elects Woman As General Secretary For First Time

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Largest UK Trade Union Elects Woman as General Secretary for First Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Unison, the United Kingdom's largest trade union, on Monday elected Christina McAnea to become the first female general secretary in the union's history.

According to a press release published on the union's website, McAnea will take up her post on January 22, replacing Dave Prentis, who served as general secretary for two decades.

"I'm so grateful to everyone who voted for me and for the trust placed in me. I become general secretary at the most challenging time in recent history - both for our country and our public services," McAnea said in the press release.

Unison will continue to prioritize the protection of key frontline workers, including health care professionals, McAnea said.

Two-thirds of Unison's 1.3 million members are women and the union has more than 1,000 branches across the United Kingdom.

