Largest US Civil Rights Group Calls For Trump Impeachment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Delegates at the annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) have approved a resolution calling on the US House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, the organization announced in a press release.

"We will make sure that the NAACP is at the forefront of pushing Congress to proceed with the impeachment process," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in the release on Tuesday following approval of the resolution at the group's 110th annual convention in the US city of Detroit.

Johnson said that Trump needs to know that he is not above the law and he must be prosecuted for "the crimes that he has committed.

"

Johnson criticized Trump for conditions at child detention facilities near the US border, attempts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census and attempts to curtail the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

He concluded by accusing Trump of leading one of the most racist and xenophobic administrations since the Jim Crow era - a period preceding the civil rights movements in the 1950s and 60s when African-Americans were not allowed to vote in Southern US states and not allowed into white-only public facilities such as restaurants, movie theaters and restrooms.