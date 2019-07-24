UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Largest US Civil Rights Group Calls For Trump Impeachment

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:10 AM

Largest US Civil Rights Group Calls For Trump Impeachment

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Delegates at the annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) have approved a resolution calling on the US House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, the organization announced in a press release.

"We will make sure that the NAACP is at the forefront of pushing Congress to proceed with the impeachment process," NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in the release on Tuesday following approval of the resolution at the group's 110th annual convention in the US city of Detroit.

Johnson said that Trump needs to know that he is not above the law and he must be prosecuted for "the crimes that he has committed.

"

Johnson criticized Trump for conditions at child detention facilities near the US border, attempts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census and attempts to curtail the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

He concluded by accusing Trump of leading one of the most racist and xenophobic administrations since the Jim Crow era - a period preceding the civil rights movements in the 1950s and 60s when African-Americans were not allowed to vote in Southern US states and not allowed into white-only public facilities such as restaurants, movie theaters and restrooms.

Related Topics

Resolution Film And Movies Vote Trump Detroit Border Congress Citizenship 2020

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissanc ..

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Egyptian Presid ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Rena ..

2 hours ago

Police seeks NADRA's help for identification of D. ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed inspects progress on road projec ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.