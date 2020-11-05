Largest US State of Georgia County to Finish Counting Ballots Tonight - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The US state of Georgia will finish counting presidential election ballots in its largest Fulton County by Wednesday night, the county's Elections Director Richard Barron told reporters.

"We expect this to go probably until midnight or more. We are going to finish tonight. As long as it takes, we're going to be here," Barron said.

Baron added that some 142,000 ballots still remain uncounted.