LAS Head, Egyptian Foreign Minister Discuss Syrian Crisis Settlement With UN Special Envoy

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The secretary-general of the League of Arab States (LAS), Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Thursday discussed the settlement of the long-standing armed conflict in Syria with United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

During the talks with Pedersen, Aboul Gheit highlighted that the Arab League considers the Syrian conflict "frozen" and sees the need to make efforts in a bid to push the settlement process forward, the LAS press office said.

"The Syrians, both in power and in opposition, need to understand for themselves that the continuation of the current situation is dangerous," Aboul Gheit said.

A number of "suspended" and unresolved issues that cause disputes require a consensus between the external forces present on the Syrian territory and those influencing the situation in the middle Eastern country.

Shoukry also held talks with Pedersen on the latest developments in Syria, according to Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez.

"FM #Sameh_Shoukry receives the UN Special Envoy for Syria #Geir_Pedersen, to discuss the latest developments pertaining to enhancing the different tracks of the political process to achieve a comprehensive settlement of the Syrian crisis," Hafez wrote on Twitter.