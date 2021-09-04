LAS Say Will Not Broker Renaissance Dam Conflict as Not All Parties Involved LAS Members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The League of Arab States (LAS) cannot mediate the conflict between Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), as not all the parties in the conflict are LAS members, Hossam Zaki, the organization's assistant secretary-general, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There is a huge difference between the role that the African Union and the League of Arab States could have played [in settling this conflict]. LAS has two members involved in this crisis ” Egypt and Sudan. The African Union has all the three parties in this crisis [as its members]," Zaki said.

While the three nations have officially asked the African Union to intervene in this conflict, LAS also discusses the matter and has developed a solution to the conflict, the deputy head said, noting that this solution coincides with the positions of Egypt and Sudan on the matter.

"Therefore we cannot play the role of a mediator, as we completely stand for the rights of Sudan and Egypt in this matter," Zaki said.

Ethiopia has been implementing a large-scale project to build the dam ” expected to become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant ” on the Blue Nile since 2011, but Egypt and Sudan fear its effects on their own water security. Since the start of construction, the three countries have held more than a dozen meetings to resolve water distribution issues, but talks have reached a deadlock.

In July, Ethiopia announced that the second-phase filling of the GERD reservoir on the Blue Nile river had been successfully completed.