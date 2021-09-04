UrduPoint.com

LAS Says Not Going To Mediate Talks Between Taliban, Other Forces In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 02:23 PM

The League of Arab States (LAS) is not going to mediate negotiations between the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) and other forces in Afghanistan, as it has neither political interests nor legal opportunities for this, Hossam Zaki, the organization's assistant secretary-general, said in an interview with Sputnik

"LAS does not see any opportunities for the organization to play any role in Afghanistan. This is not part of its political interests at all, nor legal interests nor opportunities," Zaki said.

The official added that one of the LAS members, Qatar, however, had good relations with the movement and had played a significant role in the intra-Afghan dialogue in recent years.

Qatar's Doha hosts the movement's political office.

