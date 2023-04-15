UrduPoint.com

LAS Secretary General Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 07:12 PM

LAS Secretary General Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Sudan

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The League of Arab States (LAS) said on Saturday that Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned the use of weapons in Sudan and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Earlier on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that clashes had broken out between the RSF and the Sudanese army in Khartoum. The army said that the Sudanese fighter jets were conducting an operation to stop the irresponsible actions of the "mutinous" RSF.

"Aboul Gheit condemns the use of arms in Sudan and calls for an immediate ceasefire," the LAS said in a statement.

The LAS chief noted the need to stop the escalation and the bloodshed, adding that the organization is ready to intervene to investigate the events in Sudan.

Earlier in the day, the RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum, the capital's international airport and the Merowe air base in the north of the country.

The national army denied the Presidential Palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.

On Thursday, the Sudanese army issued a rare statement saying that the RSF's deployment in Khartoum and several cities was illegal and had taken place without coordination with the armed forces. According to media reports, the army's statement was prompted by the sudden deployment of RSF units near the airport in the northern city of Merowe.

Al-Arabiya reported, citing sources, that the Sudanese army had also deployed units in Merowe "in case of a lack of security." The broadcaster said the Sudanese army had given the RSF a certain amount of time to vacate the city. For its part, the paramilitary command said its presence in Merowe was part of its tasks and duties.

