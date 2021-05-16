LAS Urges US to Engage More Actively in Mideast Peace Process - Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The United States should engage more actively in the middle East Peace process and depart from the Israel-favoring stance of the previous US administration, Permanent Observer for the League of Arab States (LAS) to the United Nations Maged Abdelaziz said in a Security Council meeting on Sunday.

"The League of Arab States calls on the United States of America, in particular, to President Joe Biden's administration, to engage in a more active and influential and deeper way in the Middle East peace process, an engagement that would dispel delusions created by the past US administration that Israel would get everything while Palestinians would get nothing," Abdelaziz said