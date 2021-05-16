UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LAS Urges US To Engage More Actively In Mideast Peace Process - Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 10:50 PM

LAS Urges US to Engage More Actively in Mideast Peace Process - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The United States should engage more actively in the middle East Peace process and depart from the Israel-favoring stance of the previous US administration, Permanent Observer for the League of Arab States (LAS) to the United Nations Maged Abdelaziz said in a Security Council meeting on Sunday.

"The League of Arab States calls on the United States of America, in particular, to President Joe Biden's administration, to engage in a more active and influential and deeper way in the Middle East peace process, an engagement that would dispel delusions created by the past US administration that Israel would get everything while Palestinians would get nothing," Abdelaziz said

Related Topics

United Nations Israel United States Middle East Sunday From Arab

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education boosts ..

14 minutes ago

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

2 hours ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

3 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

4 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

4 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.