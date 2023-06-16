Las Vegas Police Arrest Man for Threatening Mass Shooting at Hockey Game - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) A man was arrested in Las Vegas this week after threatening to carry out a mass shooting at the Stanley Cup Final hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, US media reported, citing the Las Vegas police department.

The suspect, identified by the ESPN sports network as 33-year-old Matthew DeSavio, was detained without incident hours before the Vegas Knights Stanley Cup Final was set to begin on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday night. He was taken into custody pending a court appearance next week.

DeSavio, who reportedly has a history of mental illness and arrests, made a series of "rambling" text messages, phone calls and media posts on Tuesday threatening to go on a killing spree at the arena that would rival the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, which left 60 dead and hundreds more injured.

ESPN reported that DeSavio was charged with threatening to commit an act of terrorism or mass destruction. He had been arrested on the same charge in October and spent more than 70 days in a Las Vegas jail instead of receiving treatment because of a lack of beds in psychiatric facilities. A judge dismissed the terrorism charge in April.