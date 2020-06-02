Las Vegas Police Officer Shot in Head During Anti-Racism Riots - Reports

A police officer was shot in the head by an unknown person in the US city of Las Vegas amid the raging riots over the death of George Floyd in police custody, local media reported on Tuesday, citing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

According to the city-based 8 news Now broadcaster, the shooting incident took place near the Circus Circus hotel and casino.

Another officer-involved shooting was reported at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas, during which the police returned fire.

Mass protests hit the United States last week, with demonstrators protesting against police brutality and racism following the African American man's death.

Floyd was detained in Minneapolis last Monday over allegedly paying for cigarettes with a counterfeit bill. During the arrest, white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes before the detainee became unresponsive.

In an official medical report, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in the US state of Minnesota ruled Floyd's death a homicide.

The police officers present at the scene were fired, and Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.