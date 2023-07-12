Las Vegas Police Say Dispatched SWAT Team to Caesars Palace Over Armed Man

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said on Tuesday that they dispatched a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team to the Caesars Palace hotel amid a situation involving an armed male.

"A male refused to open the door and stated he was armed. Swat and Crisis Negotiators are enroute," LVMPD said in a statement via Twitter.

Officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a domestic disturbance, the statement said.

Videos have begun circulating on social media, showing someone breaking a window and throwing an object out from a high floor of the hotel building. The situation has also purportedly resulted in lockdowns and evacuations from parts of the facility.

Police are actively working to resolve the situation, the LVMPD statement said, adding that people should avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles.