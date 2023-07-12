Open Menu

Las Vegas Police Say Dispatched SWAT Team To Caesars Palace Over Armed Man

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Las Vegas Police Say Dispatched SWAT Team to Caesars Palace Over Armed Man

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said on Tuesday that they dispatched a special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team to the Caesars Palace hotel amid a situation involving an armed male.

"A male refused to open the door and stated he was armed. Swat and Crisis Negotiators are enroute," LVMPD said in a statement via Twitter.

Officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of a domestic disturbance, the statement said.

Videos have begun circulating on social media, showing someone breaking a window and throwing an object out from a high floor of the hotel building. The situation has also purportedly resulted in lockdowns and evacuations from parts of the facility.

Police are actively working to resolve the situation, the LVMPD statement said, adding that people should avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles.

Related Topics

Police Swat Social Media Twitter Hotel Vehicles Male Las Vegas From

Recent Stories

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

1 hour ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

1 hour ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

1 hour ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

1 hour ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

1 hour ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

1 hour ago
Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

1 hour ago
 UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights ..

UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights Council debates Quran burnings ..

1 hour ago
 Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrain ..

Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Mini ..

1 hour ago
 Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With ..

Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With Russia - State Dept.

1 hour ago
 Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, ..

Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, India Demand - US Energy Agen ..

1 hour ago
 White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fenta ..

White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fentanyl/Xylazine Deaths

1 hour ago

More Stories From World