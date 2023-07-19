Las Vegas Police Say Executed Search Warrant in Connection With Murder of Tupac Shakur

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said in a statement on Tuesday that it executed a search warrant in connection with the unsolved 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," the statement said.

LVMPD has nothing further to say on the matter at this time, the statement added.

Shakur was shot and eventually died as a result of a drive-by shooting in the Las Vegas Valley in September 1996. He was nominated for several Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.