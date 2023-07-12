Las Vegas Police Say Resolved Situation Involving Seemingly Armed Man at Caesars Palace

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said in a statement via Twitter that it resolved a standoff at the Caesars Palace hotel involving a man claiming to be armed.

"SWAT (special weapons and tactics team) made entry into the hotel room and has taken the subject into custody.

The female who was also in the room is safe and with officers," the statement said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, LVMPD said it deployed a Swat team to Caesars Palace after a domestic disturbance involving a man claiming to be armed.

There will continue to be a large law enforcement presence in the area, the statement added.