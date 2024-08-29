Las Vegas politician jailed for life over journalist murder

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A Las Vegas politician was jailed for life Wednesday for killing an investigative journalist who wrote critical articles detailing wrongdoing in the department he headed.

Robert Telles lay in wait outside the home of longtime reporter Jeff German, and then stabbed him to death, a jury in Clark County, Nevada concluded.

"Justice has been served," Clark County prosecutor Steve Wolfson told reporters.

"Today's verdict should send a message, and that message is a clear message that any attempts to silence the media or to silence or intimidate a journalist will not be tolerated.

"

The two-week trial had heard how German, a 69-year-old reporter at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, had written an article months before his death describing a toxic environment in the county office that Telles led.

The piece, published a month before an election in which Telles was standing to retain his role, detailed complaints of favoritism and allegations that Telles had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a member of staff.

Telles denied the allegations but lost his reelection bid.