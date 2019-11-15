UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Las Vegas Residents Charged With $10Mln Fraud Scam Targeting Elderly - Justice Department

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

Las Vegas Residents Charged With $10Mln Fraud Scam Targeting Elderly - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) A group of half a dozen residents of the Las Vegas area in the US state of Nevada now face Federal charges over a mail con plot to defraud elderly people by falsely promising Cash prizes, the us Department of Justice said in a press release on Thursday.

"Six Las Vegas, Nevada area residents were charged with running a fraudulent mass-mailing scheme that tricked hundreds of thousands of consumers into paying more than $10 million in fees for falsely promised cash prizes," the release said.

The Justice Department explained the indictment charges Mario Castro, 51, Jose Salud Castro, 70, Salvador Castro, 53, Miguel Castro, 55, Jose Luis Mendez, 45 and Andrea Burrow, 49, with mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

"[T]he defendants' prize-notification scheme led victims, many of whom were elderly and vulnerable, to believe that they could pay a small $20 or $30 fee to claim a large cash prize. The indictment alleged that none of the victims who submitted fees ever received a large cash prize," the release said.

On Wednesday, US Postal Inspectors arrested five of the defendants and the sixth, Jose Salud Castro, surrendered to law enforcement officials on Thursday morning, the release added.

Related Topics

Castro Salvador Las Vegas Million

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

51 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

1 hour ago

Culture and arts are powerful agents of peace: Nou ..

1 hour ago

World Tolerance Summit concludes, experts call for ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Commander of US Central ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.