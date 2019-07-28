UrduPoint.com
Las Vegas Valley In US State Of Nevada Suffers From Grasshopper Invasion - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 06:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Hordes of grasshoppers have descended upon Las Vegas Valley, a major metropolitan area in the US state of Nevada, local media reported.

Some local residents see them at daytime, but when the sun sets swathes of the insects are invading the area, CBS-affiliate KLAS-TV reported on Saturday.

Tourists have been sharing photos and videos on social media showing droves of grasshoppers plaguing Nevada since the start of the week.

In the meantime, Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight told journalists that the invasion of grasshoppers is unusual but not unprecedented. The insects pose no danger, he said, adding that the masses appeared due to wet weather as they migrate north.

