UrduPoint.com

Laschet Admits Responsibility For Bundestag Vote Outcome For German Conservatives

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Armin Laschet, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for the German chancellorship, admitted on Monday his personal responsibility for the outcome of the parliamentary vote for the conservatives.

"There are various reasons behind such election, which my colleagues indicated in today's speeches ... I am certainly aware that I personally contributed to these results," Laschet said at a press conference.

