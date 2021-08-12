Laschet Certain About Winning German Chancellorship

(@FahadShabbir)

Armin Laschet, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the ruling CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for the German chancellorship in the upcoming elections, said on Thursday that he felt certain about winning the vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Armin Laschet, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the ruling CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for the German chancellorship in the upcoming elections, said on Thursday that he felt certain about winning the vote.

"I am deeply convinced that we will win these elections," Laschet stated in an opening statement for his campaign tour in eastern German state of Saxony.

He said he wants to visit as many German regions as possible before the September 26 vote.

"Electoral campaigns always give a chance to fight for ideas and to argue, but also... to meet many interesting people.

.. I've always enjoyed being part of this," Laschet said.

The campaign tour, which was due to begin last week, was postponed as urgent measures had to be taken to help western German states overcome the aftermath of deadly floods that hit in mid-July. Laschet, who also holds the office of prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, spent the week in the state's worst-hit areas.

Elections to the Bundestag will result in a new government formed and a new chancellor elected. Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly stated that her fourth term in office will be her last. Laschet is the current front-runner ahead of the elections.