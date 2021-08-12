UrduPoint.com

Laschet Certain About Winning German Chancellorship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 07:43 PM

Laschet Certain About Winning German Chancellorship

Armin Laschet, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the ruling CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for the German chancellorship in the upcoming elections, said on Thursday that he felt certain about winning the vote

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Armin Laschet, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the ruling CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for the German chancellorship in the upcoming elections, said on Thursday that he felt certain about winning the vote.

"I am deeply convinced that we will win these elections," Laschet stated in an opening statement for his campaign tour in eastern German state of Saxony.

He said he wants to visit as many German regions as possible before the September 26 vote.

"Electoral campaigns always give a chance to fight for ideas and to argue, but also... to meet many interesting people.

.. I've always enjoyed being part of this," Laschet said.

The campaign tour, which was due to begin last week, was postponed as urgent measures had to be taken to help western German states overcome the aftermath of deadly floods that hit in mid-July. Laschet, who also holds the office of prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, spent the week in the state's worst-hit areas.

Elections to the Bundestag will result in a new government formed and a new chancellor elected. Incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel has repeatedly stated that her fourth term in office will be her last. Laschet is the current front-runner ahead of the elections.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote German Visit Alliance Angela Merkel September Christian Government

Recent Stories

Technological advancements vital for agriculture g ..

Technological advancements vital for agriculture growth: Imam

45 seconds ago
 UN Special Envoy for Syria Calls for Immediate Cea ..

UN Special Envoy for Syria Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in Daraa - Statement

46 seconds ago
 NDS, RAW nexus behind Dassu terrorist attack: Qure ..

NDS, RAW nexus behind Dassu terrorist attack: Qureshi

48 seconds ago
 Iran's Raisi Packs Cabinet With Allies of Hardline ..

Iran's Raisi Packs Cabinet With Allies of Hardline Predecessor - Reports

49 seconds ago
 UN Security Council to Act Soon on Afghanistan - I ..

UN Security Council to Act Soon on Afghanistan - Irish Envoy

53 seconds ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre issues new Hijri Calendar

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.