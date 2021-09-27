BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Armin Laschet, the conservative CDU/CSU alliance's candidate for the German chancellorship, said on Monday that his bloc is ready to begin negotiations on Jamaica coalition formation with the liberal Free Democrats and the Greens.

"The person who secures majority in the Bundestag will become the German chancellor, this is enshrined in our constitution. The CDU Federal leadership agrees that we are ready to discuss the Jamaica coalition," Laschet said at a press conference.

A potential coalition of conservatives, liberals and Greens is nicknamed "Jamaica" because the traditional colors of the three parties involved match those of the Jamaican national flag.