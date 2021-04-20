UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laschet Set To Lead Merkel's Party Into Polls As Rival Concedes:Angela Merkel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:06 PM

Laschet set to lead Merkel's party into polls as rival concedes:Angela Merkel

Angela Merkel's conservatives on Tuesday confirmed Armin Laschet's nomination as their chancellor candidate in September's election, as his rival conceded following a bitter battle that has left the bloc deeply divided

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Angela Merkel's conservatives on Tuesday confirmed Armin Laschet's nomination as their chancellor candidate in September's election, as his rival conceded following a bitter battle that has left the bloc deeply divided.

"The dice have fallen. Armin Laschet is the chancellor candidate" of the conservative CDU-CSU alliance, said his rival Markus Soeder.

Related Topics

Election Alliance September

Recent Stories

Five booked for decanting

3 minutes ago

Faithful enjoy Ramazan due to pleasant weather pat ..

3 minutes ago

European Commission Starts Talks With US on Mutual ..

3 minutes ago

Light Up Islamabad: Illuminated guide maps being i ..

3 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi develops Integrated Micro-Fluidic Pr ..

14 minutes ago

President of Chad Got Injured in Clashes, Died in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.