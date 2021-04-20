Laschet Set To Lead Merkel's Party Into Polls As Rival Concedes:Angela Merkel
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Angela Merkel's conservatives on Tuesday confirmed Armin Laschet's nomination as their chancellor candidate in September's election, as his rival conceded following a bitter battle that has left the bloc deeply divided.
"The dice have fallen. Armin Laschet is the chancellor candidate" of the conservative CDU-CSU alliance, said his rival Markus Soeder.