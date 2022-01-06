UrduPoint.com

Сlashes In Almaty Kill 12 Law Enforcement Officers, Wound 353 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Сlashes in Almaty Kill 12 Law Enforcement Officers, Wound 353 - Reports

The hostilities in the Kazakh city of Almaty claimed the lives of 12 law enforcement officers, while 353 others sustained injuries in the nationwide unrest, the domestic broadcaster Khabar 24 reported on Thursday, citing the city commandant's office

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The hostilities in the Kazakh city of Almaty claimed the lives of 12 law enforcement officers, while 353 others sustained injuries in the nationwide unrest, the domestic broadcaster Khabar 24 reported on Thursday, citing the city commandant's office.

The number of casualties is reported as of 13:00 local time (07:00 GMT), according to the broadcaster.

The body of one of the deceased law enforcement troops was found decapitated, proving the terrorist nature of activities of militant groups in Almaty, the commandant's office said, as cited by the outlet.

Related Topics

Terrorist Almaty

Recent Stories

Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite ..

Asad Umar says no plan to impose lockdown despite increasing COVID-19 cases

28 minutes ago
 India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Pa ..

India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours Amid Spike

26 minutes ago
 Germany's labor market continues to recover from C ..

Germany's labor market continues to recover from COVID-19 crisis

26 minutes ago
 PTI govt saves public money through transparency i ..

PTI govt saves public money through transparency in highways construction: PM

28 minutes ago
 Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as A ..

Khawaja back to haunt England with Sydney ton as Australia dominate

28 minutes ago
 'The Golden Hour' art exhibition showcases norther ..

'The Golden Hour' art exhibition showcases northern areas' beauty

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.