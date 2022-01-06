Сlashes in Almaty Kill 12 Law Enforcement Officers, Wound 353 - Reports

The hostilities in the Kazakh city of Almaty claimed the lives of 12 law enforcement officers, while 353 others sustained injuries in the nationwide unrest, the domestic broadcaster Khabar 24 reported on Thursday, citing the city commandant's office

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The hostilities in the Kazakh city of Almaty claimed the lives of 12 law enforcement officers, while 353 others sustained injuries in the nationwide unrest, the domestic broadcaster Khabar 24 reported on Thursday, citing the city commandant's office.

The number of casualties is reported as of 13:00 local time (07:00 GMT), according to the broadcaster.

The body of one of the deceased law enforcement troops was found decapitated, proving the terrorist nature of activities of militant groups in Almaty, the commandant's office said, as cited by the outlet.