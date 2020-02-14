UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lassa Fever Deaths In Nigeria Hit 70

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Lassa fever deaths in Nigeria hit 70

The death toll from the latest round of Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria has risen to 70, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said

ABUJA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The death toll from the latest round of Lassa fever outbreak in Nigeria has risen to 70, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

A total of 472 confirmed cases of the acute viral hemorrhagic fever, which continued to spread in the most populous African country, had been recorded as of Tuesday, the NCDC said in a statement.

At least 23 out of the 36 states in the country have now been affected by the outbreak, with most cases recorded in the southern states of Ebonyi, Edo, and Ondo, it said.

The fatality rate of the outbreak this year stood at 14.8 percent, lower than the 18.7 percent recorded a year ago, it said.

The goal of the NCDC was to have a single-digit case-fatality rate in Nigeria, it added.

Lassa fever is reportedly transmitted when saliva, urine and excreta of rats come into contact with humans. In some cases, it has similar symptoms as malaria.

Recent epidemiological data show that Lassa fever usually occurs in the country during the dry season between January and April.

The latest outbreak erupted in November last year and the first case was reported in the northeastern state of Bauchi.

The NCDC has activated a national emergency operation center to coordinate response activities nationwide.

Related Topics

Ondo Bauchi Nigeria January April November From

Recent Stories

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

16 minutes ago

Turkish President announces to take trade level  ..

47 minutes ago

Hopes pale for German growth rebound after late 20 ..

38 minutes ago

Golf: Leading scores from the second round of the ..

38 minutes ago

Over 30 Countries Assisting China to Combat Novel ..

38 minutes ago

Renault reports net losses of 141 million euros in ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.