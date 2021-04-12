BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Guillermo Lasso from the CREO right-wing movement is leading in Ecuador's presidential election runoff, according to official results released after more than 50 percent of the votes had been counted.

According to Ecuador's National Electoral Council, with 57.

85 percent of the votes counted, Lasso has 54.88 percent, while leftist candidate Andres Arauz has 45.12 percent.

Ecuadorians are voting in the second round of the presidential election on Sunday, choosing between Lasso and Arauz, from the Union of Hope coalition, to replace President Lenin Moreno, who is not seeking reelection.