BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Ecuadorian presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso from the CREO right-wing movement is coming ahead in the second round runoff, according to official results released after more than 90 percent of the votes had been counted.

According to Ecuador's National Electoral Council, with 90.34 percent of the votes counted, Lasso has 52.76 percent, while leftist candidate Andres Arauz has 47.24 percent.

Ecuadorians are voting in the second round of the presidential election on Sunday, choosing between Lasso and Arauz, from the Union of Hope coalition, to replace President Lenin Moreno, who is not seeking reelection.