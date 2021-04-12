UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lasso Leading In Second Round Of Ecuador's Presidential Election With Over 52%

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:20 AM

Lasso Leading in Second Round of Ecuador's Presidential Election With Over 52%

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Ecuadorian presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso from the CREO right-wing movement is coming ahead in the second round runoff, according to official results released after more than 90 percent of the votes had been counted.

According to Ecuador's National Electoral Council, with 90.34 percent of the votes counted, Lasso has 52.76 percent, while leftist candidate Andres Arauz has 47.24 percent.

Ecuadorians are voting in the second round of the presidential election on Sunday, choosing between Lasso and Arauz, from the Union of Hope coalition, to replace President Lenin Moreno, who is not seeking reelection.

Related Topics

Election Ecuador Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khor Kalba Mangrove Cent ..

5 hours ago

UAE&#039;s landmarks celebrate Jordan’s centenar ..

5 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Kin ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Marmoom Camel Race ..

7 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Rashid Al Nuaimi attend virtua ..

8 hours ago

Emaar Properties approves 10% dividend payment for ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.