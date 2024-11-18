Last 10 ATP Finals winners

(@FahadShabbir)

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The last 10 winners of the ATP Finals after Jannik Sinner won his first title in Turin on Sunday:

2024: Jannik Sinner (ITA)

2023: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2022: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

2021: Alexander Zverev (GER)

2020: Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

2019: Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

2018: Alexander Zverev (GER)

2017: Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

2016: Andy Murray (GBR)

2015: Novak Djokovic (SRB)

The players with the most titles since the showpiece event's launch in 1970:

1.

Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7 (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023)

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 6 (2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011)

=3. Pete Sampras (USA) 5 (1991, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999)

=3. Ivan Lendl (CZE) 5 (1981, 1982, 1985, 1986, 1987)

4. Ilie Nastase (ROM) 4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1975)