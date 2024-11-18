Last 10 ATP Finals Winners
Published November 18, 2024
Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The last 10 winners of the ATP Finals after Jannik Sinner won his first title in Turin on Sunday:
2024: Jannik Sinner (ITA)
2023: Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2022: Novak Djokovic (SRB)
2021: Alexander Zverev (GER)
2020: Daniil Medvedev (RUS)
2019: Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)
2018: Alexander Zverev (GER)
2017: Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)
2016: Andy Murray (GBR)
2015: Novak Djokovic (SRB)
The players with the most titles since the showpiece event's launch in 1970:
1.
Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7 (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023)
2. Roger Federer (SUI) 6 (2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011)
=3. Pete Sampras (USA) 5 (1991, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999)
=3. Ivan Lendl (CZE) 5 (1981, 1982, 1985, 1986, 1987)
4. Ilie Nastase (ROM) 4 (1971, 1972, 1973, 1975)
