Last 10 MotoGP world champions

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The last 10 winners of the MotoGP world championship after Jorge Martin won his first crown at the Barcelona GP on Sunday:

2024: Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac)

2023: Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati)

2022: Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati)

2021: Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha)

2020: Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki)

2019: Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda)

2018: Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda)

2017: Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda)

2016: Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda)

2015: Jorge Lorenzo (ESP/Yamaha)

The most successful riders in the premier class (500cc up to 2001, then MotoGP):

Giacomo Agostini (ITA): 8 title in 500cc

Valentino Rossi (ITA): 7 titles (6 in MotoGP, 1 in 500cc)

* Marc Marquez (ESP): 6 titles in MotoGP

Mick Doohan (AUS): 5 titles in 500cc

Mike Hailwood (GBR): 4 titles in 500cc

John Surtees (GBR): 4 titles in 500cc

Geoff Duke (GBR): 4 titles in 500cc

Eddie Lawson (USA): 4 titles in 500cc