Last 10 MotoGP World Champions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The last 10 winners of the MotoGP world championship after Jorge Martin won his first crown at the Barcelona GP on Sunday:
2024: Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac)
2023: Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati)
2022: Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati)
2021: Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha)
2020: Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki)
2019: Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda)
2018: Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda)
2017: Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda)
2016: Marc Marquez (ESP/Honda)
2015: Jorge Lorenzo (ESP/Yamaha)
The most successful riders in the premier class (500cc up to 2001, then MotoGP):
Giacomo Agostini (ITA): 8 title in 500cc
Valentino Rossi (ITA): 7 titles (6 in MotoGP, 1 in 500cc)
* Marc Marquez (ESP): 6 titles in MotoGP
Mick Doohan (AUS): 5 titles in 500cc
Mike Hailwood (GBR): 4 titles in 500cc
John Surtees (GBR): 4 titles in 500cc
Geoff Duke (GBR): 4 titles in 500cc
Eddie Lawson (USA): 4 titles in 500cc
