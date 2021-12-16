UrduPoint.com

Last 12 North American Hostages Freed In Haiti

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:29 PM

Last 12 North American hostages freed in Haiti

The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after weeks of negotiations with a notorious criminal gang

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The remaining 12 of 17 North Americans kidnapped in Haiti two months ago have been freed, police said Thursday, after weeks of negotiations with a notorious criminal gang.

The missionaries and family members -- a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian -- were abducted on October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by "400 Mawozo," one of Haiti's most powerful gangs.

"We confirm the release of the 12 people who remained" hostages, police spokesman Gary Desrosiers told AFP by telephone. "We cannot give more details at the moment."

