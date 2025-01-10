Open Menu

Last 2 Years Crossed 1.5C Global Warming Limit: EU Monitor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The last two years exceeded on average a critical warming limit for the first time as global temperatures soar "beyond what modern humans have ever experienced", an EU agency said Friday.

This does not mean the internationally-agreed 1.5C warming threshold has been permanently breached, but the Copernicus Climate Change Service said it was drawing dangerously near.

The EU monitor confirmed that 2024 was the hottest year on record, surpassing 2023 and extending a streak of extraordinary heat that fuelled climate extremes on all continents.

Another record-breaking year is not anticipated in 2025, as climate sceptic Donald Trump takes office, and a deadline looms for nations to commit to deeper cuts to rising levels of greenhouse gases.

But the UK weather service predicts 2025 will still rank among the top three warmest years in the history books.

This excess heat supercharges extreme weather, and 2024 saw countries from Spain to Kenya, the United States and Nepal hit by disasters that cost more than $300 billion by some estimates.

Los Angeles is battling deadly wildfires that have destroyed thousands of buildings and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes. US President Joe Biden said the fires were the most "devastating" to hit California and were proof that "climate change is real".

Copernicus said sustained, unprecedented warming made average temperatures over 2023 and 2024 more than 1.5 degrees Celsius hotter than pre-industrial times.

Nearly 200 nations agreed in Paris in 2015 that meeting 1.5C offered the best chance of preventing the most catastrophic repercussions of climate change.

But the world is nowhere on track to meeting that target.

"We are now teetering on the edge of passing the 1.5C level," said Copernicus climate deputy director Samantha Burgess.

