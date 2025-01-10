Last 2 Years Crossed 1.5C Global Warming Limit: EU Monitor
Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The last two years exceeded on average a critical warming limit for the first time as global temperatures soar "beyond what modern humans have ever experienced", Europe's climate monitor said Friday.
This does not mean the internationally-agreed 1.5C warming threshold has been permanently breached, but the Copernicus Climate Change Service said it was drawing dangerously near.
Copernicus confirmed that 2024 was the hottest year on record, surpassing 2023 and extending a streak of extraordinary heat that fuelled climate extremes on all continents.
Another record-breaking year is not anticipated in 2025, as climate sceptic Donald Trump takes office, and a deadline looms for nations to commit to curbing rising levels of greenhouse gases.
But scientists predict that 2025 will likely still rank among the top three warmest years in the history books.
This excess heat supercharges extreme weather, and 2024 saw countries from Spain to Kenya, the United States and Nepal hit by disasters that cost more than $300 billion by some estimates.
Los Angeles is battling deadly wildfires that have destroyed thousands of buildings and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.
US President Joe Biden said the fires were the most "devastating" to hit California and were proof that "climate change is real".
Copernicus said sustained, unprecedented warming made average temperatures over 2023 and 2024 more than 1.5 degrees Celsius hotter than pre-industrial times.
This "should alarm us all", Britain's Energy Security Minister Ed Miliband said on Friday.
"The climate crisis is here and now and getting worse. Sticking our head in the sand would be a betrayal of future generations."
ended in early 2024, and scientists have puzzled over why global temperatures have remained at record or near-record levels ever since.
In December, the World Meteorological Organization said if an opposite La Nina event took over in coming months it would be too "weak and short-lived" to have much of a cooling effect.
"The future is in our hands -- swift and decisive action can still alter the trajectory of our future climate," said Copernicus climate director Carlo Buontempo.
Nations agreed to transition away from fossil fuels at a UN summit in 2023 but the latest meeting in November struggled to make any progress around how to make deeper reductions to heat-trapping emissions.
