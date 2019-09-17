UrduPoint.com
Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 Years Of Productivity - Senate Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:29 PM

The cost to US taxpayers of the last three government shutdowns has approached $4 billion, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations said in a report released on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The cost to US taxpayers of the last three government shutdowns has approached $4 billion, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations said in a report released on Tuesday.

"The three government shutdowns in the past five years cost the taxpayers nearly $4 billion- at least $3.

7 billion in back pay to Federal workers, and at least $338 million in other costs associated with the shutdowns," the report said.

The total number of furlough days resulted in almost 57,000 years of lost productivity, the report added.

The numbers are likely significantly higher in reality considering that, according to the report, data from some of the largest agencies - including the Defense, Justice, Agriculture, Commerce and Environmental Protection Agency - were not included.

