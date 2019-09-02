UrduPoint.com
Last 31 Migrants From Mare Jonio Rescue Ship Allowed To Disembark In Lampedusa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:51 PM

The last 31 migrants from Mare Jonio rescue ship, belonging to Mediterranea Saving Humans, an Italian non-governmental organization (NGO), has been allowed to land in Lampedusa, local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The last 31 migrants from Mare Jonio rescue ship, belonging to Mediterranea Saving Humans, an Italian non-governmental organization (NGO), has been allowed to land in Lampedusa, local media reported on Monday.

Last Wednesday, the vessel picked around 100 migrants adrift in the Mediterranean without food and water. However, the Italian Interior Ministry denied them entry to the Port of Lampedusa Island, although it did allow women, children and those sick to disembark.

"Their odyssey is over and a bit of humanity can be glimpsed on the horizon," the NGO said, quoted by ANSA news agency.

As the organization specified on Twitter, the Italian authorities allowed the remaining migrants to land due to sanitary reasons.

Concurrently, another vessel, Eleonore, belonging to the German NGO Mission Lifeline, has been allowed to disembark its migrants after the vessel blatantly ignored the entry ban and entered the port of Sicily.

Under Matteo Salvini, who has made limiting migration to Italy his signature political issue, the Italian Interior Ministry has adopted a more stringent migration policy, limiting access to Italian ports for vessels belonging to various NGOs.

