Last 4 Aircraft With Russian Troops From CSTO Forces Leave Kazakhstan for Russia - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The last four military transport aircraft with Russia's peacekeepers from the forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) took off from Kazakhstan to Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Four Russian military transport aircraft with peacekeepers on board took off from the airports of Nur-Sultan and Almaty of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the ministry said in a report.

According to the ministry, the aircraft will carry home the last units of Russian peacekeepers and the command of the peacekeeping contingent headed by Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov.

The ministry noted that the peacekeeping contingents of Armenia, Belarus and Tajikistan also returned home by Russia's military transport aircraft. Kyrgyz peacekeepers returned by land.