Last 8 Years Warmest In Global History - Meteorological Body

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Last 8 Years Warmest in Global History - Meteorological Body

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The past eight years were the warmest in the world history, with the 2022 average temperature across the world being 1.15 degrees Celsius (2.07 degrees Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial level, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Thursday.

"The average global temperature in 2022 was about 1.15 (1.02 to 1.27) °C above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) levels. 2022 is the 8th consecutive year (2015-2022) that annual global temperatures have reached at least 1°C above pre-industrial levels, according to all datasets compiled by WMO. 2015 to 2022 are the eight warmest years on record," a statement read.

At the same time, the WMO added that 2022 was not the warmest year on record due to a temporary global cooling effect of La Nina ” an oceanic and atmospheric phenomenon, during which the sea surface temperature across the eastern equatorial part of the central Pacific Ocean is lower than normal.

Despite this fact, global warming and other long-term climate change trends are expected to continue due to record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the organization said in the statement.

In September, the EU's Earth Observation Programme Copernicus said that the summer of 2022 had become the hottest ever recorded in the history of Europe. The highest temperatures were recorded in France, Portugal, Ireland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, among others.

