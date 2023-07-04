The Don Dorrigo Gazette, Australia's last letterpress newspaper, has closed as it became too expensive to maintain both financially and spiritually, ABC News reported Tuesday

"We nearly closed two years ago and I really didn't want to see it go. Now it's just to a point where I can't wait to get out," Michael English, the paper's owner, was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The paper has been printed regularly on traditional presses since 1910, even as other publications moved to offset and digital printing. In the end, the newspaper couldn't compete with social media, English said.

"You used to get advertisers who used to advertise all the time, and now you see their ads on Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) and you can put your ads on there and it doesn't cost anything," English added.

The newspaper's circulation has been steadily declining in recent years, eventually reaching 500 copies, the report said. The owners had planned to publish it until the end of July, but their plans were disrupted by a breakdown in the printing press. English said that closing the paper will affect older readers, some of whom have subscribed to the paper for more than 40 years.

Once restored, the press that printed the paper will go on display at the Penrith Museum of Printing in Sydney, the broadcaster said.