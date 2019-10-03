Last body retrieved after Taiwan bridge collapse

Taiwanese rescuers on Thursday retrieved the body of the last missing person killed when a bridge collapsed two days ago, smashing onto fishing boats moored underneath

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Taiwanese rescuers on Thursday retrieved the body of the last missing person killed when a bridge collapsed two days ago, smashing onto fishing boats moored underneath.

A total of six fishing workers from Indonesia and the Philippines were killed in the incident, which also left 12 people injured according to the National Fire Agency.

The body of the last missing Filipino was recovered from the watersaround noon, ending a round-the-clock search operation since the bridgecollapsed on Tuesday, the agency said.