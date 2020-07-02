Former Shadow Cabinet Minister Rebecca Long-Bailey's dismissal to the back benches is the start of an anti-Corbynite purge by the new Labour Party leadership, Mick Brooks, a member of a left-leaning pressure group within the party, told Sputnik on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Former Shadow Cabinet Minister Rebecca Long-Bailey's dismissal to the back benches is the start of an anti-Corbynite purge by the new Labour Party leadership, Mick Brooks, a member of a left-leaning pressure group within the party, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Long-Bailey was forced out last week after re-tweeting an article from The Independent that contained an alleged "anti-Semitic conspiracy theory." The story, which carried a quotation from actress Maxine Peake implying that US police officers involved in George Floyd's killing had learned such techniques from Israeli security forces, sparked uproar, in the process resurrecting Labour's long-running controversy with alleged anti-Semitism.

"I think there's no doubt about it [of a purge]. Rebecca Long-Baily was really the only Corbynist in the Shadow Cabinet and getting rid of her really cleans the bill, if you like," Books, political secretary for the Labour Representation Committee, said.

Brooks claimed that Peake had indeed made a mistake in stating that the knee-on-the-neck tactic used by US police was learned from seminars with Israeli secret services. But he argued the heart of the issue was an intentional conflation of the problem of anti-Semitism with general criticism of Israel, a dishonest ploy to attack party members sympathetic to the establishment of a viable Palestinian state.

"To say this is an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory is a preposterous allegation. And this has all been picked up by the right wing inside the Labour party. Any criticism of the Israeli Defence Forces is somehow a criticism of all the Jewish people in the world, which is nonsense," he said.

Brooks also suggested that there were likely other issues at play aside from Long-Bailey's re-tweeting of the offending article. Since Keir Starmer replaced Jeremy Corbyn in April, in the aftermath of Labour's disastrous performance in the 2019 general election, there has been an alleged attempt by the new leadership to distance itself from Corbyn-era issues, particularly in the context of the "Green New Deal," a policy that Long-Bailey otherwise supports.

"Apart from the Rebecca Long-Bailey issue there's the question of the Green New Deal.

That's a brilliant, transformation program that should be argued for now, but apparently you have all these unnamed spokespersons who know the internal thoughts of Keir Starmer trying to put this off, they're negating it, in effect. And of course Rebecca Long-Bailey was a principal supporter," he said.

The re-tweeting incident has prompted a mixed reaction from Labour-supporting members of the Jewish community. An official statement from the Jewish Labour Movement, an affiliate to the Labour Party, claimed Starmer's decision to request Long-Bailey's exit from the Shadow Cabinet should be "welcomed," also stating that the "pervasive culture of antisemitism, bullying and intimidation can only be tackled by strong and decisive leadership."

Conversely, a statement from the more left-leaning Jewish Voice for Labour (JVL) denounced Starmer's decision, arguing that while anti-Semitism does exist in the Labour Party and wider British society, the arguments presented by Peake were plausible and did not warrant such a definition.

"Coming to such a conclusion based on the available evidence is one that many people would share with Ms Peake. It is not antisemitic. It doesn't hold Israel responsible for the death of George Floyd in any way. Many people will see such collaboration as deeply problematic. But it too is also not antisemitic," a statement from JVL read.

The now demoted Long-Bailey has however previously thrown her support behind calls to expel or otherwise crack down on Labour members expressing controversial views. Back in February during the party's internal leadership election, the member of parliament for Salford and Eccles signed up to a twelve-point pledge from the Labour Campaign for Trans Rights that, if implemented, may have led to the expulsion of party members expressing "transphobic" opinions.

The decision had then prompted a Twitter backlash from Labour members sympathetic to trans-critical groups like the LGB Alliance and Woman's Place UK, many of which took to using the hashtag "expelme" in defiance at what was described as a potential "witch hunt."