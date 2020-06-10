Last COVID-19 Patient Recovers in Laos, Country Becomes Coronavirus-Free - Health Ministry

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The last coronavirus patient has recovered in Laos and was discharged from the hospital after two negative tests for the disease, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The last patient was discharged after two negative tests for coronavirus," the statement read.

Laos had a total of 19 coronavirus cases during the pandemic and no deaths. There were no new infections in the country for almost two months (58 days).

The country was one of the first in Southeast Asia to restrict entry from abroad and imposed mandatory self-isolation for all arriving passengers, as well as restrictions on movement between provinces.