Last Dutch Province Forms Coalition Gov't Leaving Out Election Frontrunner - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 11:07 PM

The Netherlands' South Holland has become the last of the 12 provinces to finalize its local government, which notably does not include the Forum for Democracy party that won the March general elections in this region, local media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The Netherlands' South Holland has become the last of the 12 provinces to finalize its local government, which notably does not include the Forum for Democracy party that won the March general elections in this region, local media reported Thursday.

The new provincial coalition government of South Holland will include six parties: People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD, came second in this region during elections in March with 15.66 percent of the vote), GreenLeft party (9.06 percent), Labour Party (PvdA, 7.82 percent), Christian Democratic Appeal party (CDA, 7.74 percent), Christian Union (5.

57 percent), and Reformed Political Party (SGP, 3.9 percent), the Dutch news web portal reported.

The eurskeptic Forum for Democracy party (FvD) of Thierry Baudet will not be part of the coalition in South Holland where it came first during March elections with 17.43 percent of the vote.

According to the portal, the FvD was involved in talks with the VVD and CDA, but they lacked a forth party to form a valid majority.

The FvD, party which topped polls nationwide, entered a coalition in only one province, Limburg, the media added.

The Netherlands held local elections across its twelve provinces on March 20.

