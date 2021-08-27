Last Explosion In Kabul Was Controlled, US Military Destroyed Ammunition - Reports
Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The last explosion in Kabul was controlled, it was conducted by the US military to destroy ammunition, Reuters reported, citing a statement of the Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia).
Earlier, media reported that after the double terrorist attack at the Kabul airport, several more explosions had been heard in the city.