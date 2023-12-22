(@FahadShabbir)

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The last French troops withdrew from Niger on Friday, marking an end to more than a decade of French operations in west Africa's Sahel region, AFP saw and Niger's military announced.

The French exit from Niger leaves hundreds of US military personnel, and a number of Italian and German troops, remaining in the country.

"Today's date (...

) marks the end of the disengagement process of French forces in the Sahel," Niger army lieutenant Salim Ibrahim said.

France said it would pull out its roughly 1,500 soldiers and pilots from Niger after the former French colony's new rulers demanded they depart following a coup on July 26.

It was the third time in less than 18 months that French troops were sent packing from a country in the

Sahel.