Last-gasp Larsen snatches point for Hoffenheim at Dortmund

Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Ex-Borussia Dortmund forward Jacob Bruun Larsen netted a last-gasp equaliser for Hoffenheim in a 1-1 draw at the home of his former club on Sunday.

In his first league start since October 2023, American forward Gio Reyna put Dortmund in front in the first minute of the second half, chesting down a deflected ball before blasting home.

In the first minute of stoppage time, however, Bruun Larsen was in the right place to score after Dortmund failed to defend a throw-in.

The draw means Dortmund, who have not won in the league since November, sit eighth, 11 points off league leaders Bayern Munich, who lost on Saturday.

Hoffenheim now have five points from four league fixtures since Christian Ilzer took over in November.

Injury-hit Dortmund, missing several first teamers, received a dose of pre-match good news with centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, who was stretchered off against Barcelona on Wednesday, fit enough to be named in the starting XI.

Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy went down in the box and a penalty was signalled midway through the first half, but the decision was overturned on VAR review.

Reyna got Dortmund off to an excellent start after the break with a great goal from the edge of the box -- his first since May 2023.

Dortmund seemed to be lacking energy and fluency as the second half wore on and Hoffenheim pressed in search of an equaliser.

The visitors were rewarded in the first minute of stoppage time, substitute Bruun Larsen tapping in from close range to level the scores.

Stuttgart won 3-1 away at Heidenheim on Sunday to climb up to sixth in the Bundesliga.

Germany defender Maximilian Mittelstaedt put Stuttgart in front with a smart finish after bursting into the area on 20 minutes.

Heidenheim starlet Paul Wanner, on loan from Bayern Munich, equalised with an excellent long-range effort on 41 minutes.

Stuttgart however hit back just before half-time, Enzo Millot heading in a Josha Vagnoman cross.

The visitors were pinned back by Heidenheim as the second half continued but Stuttgart eventually sealed the result from the penalty spot when Nick Woltemade converted a spot-kick in the 85th minute.

The 1.98-metre tall Woltemade now has four goals and an assist in his past three games for Stuttgart.

"It was a tough fight," Mittelstaedt told DAZN. "Heidenheim had the knife between their teeth. We threw everything into it."

Surprise runners-up last season, Stuttgart have struggled to adjust to the demands of a return to the Champions League. Sebastian Hoeness' side have come into form recently however, with Sunday's win their fourth in a row.

Heidenheim, who qualified for the Europa Conference League with an eighth-placed finish last season in their debut top-flight campaign, have also found the going tough this term.

Heidenheim are third last, in the relegation playoff spot, with 10 points from 14 games.

Later on Sunday, third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt play away at RB Leipzig, who sit fourth.

