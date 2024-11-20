Last-gasp Szoboszlai penalty rescues Hungary draw with Germany

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A Dominik Szoboszlai penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time snatched Hungary a 1-1 draw with Germany in Budapest on Wednesday.

After an uneventful first half, a heavily changed Germany -- who had first spot in the group already wrapped up -- looked on course for victory thanks to Felix Nmecha's 76th-minute goal on his starting debut.

Late in stoppage time, however, the referee awarded the hosts a penalty after a VAR review found Germany defender Robin Koch had handled in the box.

Hungary captain Szoboszlai stepped up and sliced a clever Panenka into the net, grabbing a point for the home side.

A frustrated Germany midfielder Robert Andrich criticised the decision.

"Again with the handball (discussion). What should he do with his hands? He's trying to move them away. It's frustrating.

"With a win, we would've gone into the break with a nicer feeling but we can still be very satisfied about what we achieved in 2024 and can kick things off again in March."

With the Nations League draw to take place on Friday, Germany could face either Croatia, Italy or Denmark.

Despite the late point, Hungary remain third in the group and headed for the playoffs.

Saturday's 7-0 home win over Bosnia and Herzegovina sealed top spot and a first appearance in the Nations League knockouts for Germany, allowing coach Julian Nagelsmann to bench Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala.

The 21-year-olds have become Germany's creative force, with five goals and six assists between them in five Nations League games this season.

The star duo's absence meant the visitors lacked fluency against a dogged Hungary.

The best chance of a dour opening half fell to RB Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs, while Alexander Nuebel kept Hungary at bay in just his second international match.

With the match headed for a goalless draw, Nagelsmann brought on Wirtz and Musiala midway through the second half.

Wirtz made an impact, his corner finding Nico Schlotterbeck whose header was parried by Hungarian goalie Denes Dibusz, but Manchester City youth product Nmecha was perfectly placed to tap home.

"Of course you dream of scoring these goals -- it's just enormous to play for Germany and I'm happy I could score my first," Nmecha told ZDF after the match.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Wirtz however picked up a yellow card late and will miss Germany's first quarter-final when the tournament restarts in March.

Germany were on track for their 11th win of the Calendar year until Koch's handball brought Szoboszlai to the spot to rescue his side a point.