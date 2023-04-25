UrduPoint.com

Last German Evacuation Flight From Sudan On Tuesday Evening

Published April 25, 2023

Last German evacuation flight from Sudan on Tuesday evening

Germany says it plans to operate its final evacuation flight on Tuesday evening from Sudan, where fighting between the army and paramilitaries has killed hundreds

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Germany says it plans to operate its final evacuation flight on Tuesday evening from Sudan, where fighting between the army and paramilitaries has killed hundreds.

"The last evacuation flight from Sudan to Jordan for now will take place this evening," Germany's foreign and defence ministries said in a statement.

"No further German evacuation flights from this region are planned," the ministries said.

Countries have been scrambling to evacuate embassy staff and citizens from Sudan, while a 72-hour ceasefire is in place.

"Almost 500 people from 30 countries were flown out of Khartoum with our support," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in the statement.

Around 170 German citizens have been evacuated through the mission, although the proportion on the last air transports was "only very small", the ministries said.

Germany is still "working on ways to safety" for those Germans that remain in Sudan, whether in other countries' aircraft, over land or sea, Baerbock said.

The Tuesday evening flight would be the last of six under an evacuation mission that began Sunday.

Germany has been leading international coordination efforts for evacuation out of the airbase near Khartoum.

Army officials were in talks with partner countries over who would take on the organisation of evacuation flights from Wednesday, the ministries said, as other countries continued to try and pull their citizens out of Sudan.

London would "stand ready and prepared to take over from (Germany) should they decide that their evacuation is finished," British Defence Minister Ben Wallace told a parliamentary committee earlier on Tuesday.

