Last Group Of Afghan Refugees Depart Base In US State Of New Mexico - Homeland Security

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 10:01 PM

The last group of refugees from Afghanistan left a base in the US state of New Mexico where they were temporarily housed and resettled in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The last group of refugees from Afghanistan left a base in the US state of New Mexico where they were temporarily housed and resettled in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security announced on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the last group of Afghan nationals temporarily housed at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico as part of Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) departed the base," the , the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

The base is one of four venues used by the Department of Homeland Security that is supporting the resettlement of Afghan nationals, the statement said.

"With the completion of operations at Holloman AFB, we have now helped more than 66,000 Afghan evacuees begin their new lives in the United States," Operation Allies Welcome Senior Response Official Robert Fenton Jr.

said.

The Department of Homeland Security added that as of January 27, the US government has welcomed more than 76,000 Afghans to the country.

In August, the Taliban (under United Nations sanctions for terrorism) seized most of Afghanistan and entered Kabul, causing the Afghan government to collapse. Many countries have evacuated their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a number of Afghan refugees who helped US and Coalition forces during the 20-year war.

