Last Group Of Belugas From Russia's 'Whale Jail' Loaded On Vessels For Release- Greenpeace

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 12:26 PM

Experts have started loading the last group of belugas from the so-called whale jail in Russia's Far East onto vessels that will take the mammals to the site of their release, Greenpeace Russia coordinator Oganes Targulyan told Sputnik on Tuesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Experts have started loading the last group of belugas from the so-called whale jail in Russia's Far East onto vessels that will take the mammals to the site of their release, Greenpeace Russia coordinator Oganes Targulyan told Sputnik on Tuesday.

It has been reported previously that the last 50 remaining belugas will be taken to the site of their release in the Sea of Japan on two research vessels on Tuesday.

"Two vessels are docked near the pier, one cage with belugas has been brought there, and animals embarkation has started," Targulyan said.

Meanwhile, a vessel that environmental experts have taken on lease for monitoring the release process, has arrived in Srednyaya Bay, according to the Free Russian Whales coalition.

"A vessel rented by a coalition arrived at Srednyaya Bay to monitor the transportation of the remaining 50 beluga whales," the Free Russian Whales said in a statement.

The so-called whale jail in Russia's Srednyaya Bay made headlines last October after Greenpeace claimed that a batch of endangered whale species, held there in captivity, were being prepared to be smuggled to China. A probe was opened into illegal fishing of aquatic animals and animal abuse. The investigation found a group of more than 100 orcas and belugas trapped in a sea enclosure in dire conditions.

A local court eventually ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally. Companies responsible for the violation were fined $2.4 million Dollars, and the animals were ordered to be immediately released.

The trapped mammals were being released in batches, ranging from three to 14, since June. They were equipped with trackers that would enable scientists to trace their movement and collect data on their behavior in the wild.

